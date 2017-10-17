Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO (VAKBN.IS)
VAKBN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.20TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-1.12%)
Prev Close
6.27TL
Open
6.29TL
Day's High
6.30TL
Day's Low
6.18TL
Volume
11,668,871
Avg. Vol
11,892,011
52-wk High
7.31TL
52-wk Low
4.09TL
About
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO is a Turkey-based company, which provides a range of banking products and services. It offers its products and services through its corporate, commercial and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) banking, as well as through its retail and private banking business lines. The Bank is also active in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL16,125.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,500.00
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|0.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18