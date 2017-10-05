Edition:
Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)

VAKR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

542.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.45 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs545.00
Open
Rs545.10
Day's High
Rs548.75
Day's Low
Rs540.00
Volume
213,010
Avg. Vol
1,188,323
52-wk High
Rs558.20
52-wk Low
Rs233.05

Vakrangee Limited is a technology company. The Company's segments include e-Governance Projects and Vakrangee Kendra. The e-Governance Projects segment offers collection services, including payment of electricity, telephone and mobiles; recruitment application processing, including processing of applications for recruitment of... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.20
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs287,226.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 529.40
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.37

Financials

P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about VAKR.NS

BRIEF-India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System ​

* ‍Announces alliance with Indusind Bank Ltd for Bharat Bill Payment System ​

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-India's Vakrangee June qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 1.68 billion rupees versus profit 1.21 billion rupees year ago

Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-India's Vakrangee March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago

May 30 2017
