Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)
VAKR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
542.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.45 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs545.00
Open
Rs545.10
Day's High
Rs548.75
Day's Low
Rs540.00
Volume
213,010
Avg. Vol
1,188,323
52-wk High
Rs558.20
52-wk Low
Rs233.05
About
Vakrangee Limited is a technology company. The Company's segments include e-Governance Projects and Vakrangee Kendra. The e-Governance Projects segment offers collection services, including payment of electricity, telephone and mobiles; recruitment application processing, including processing of applications for recruitment of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs287,226.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|529.40
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System
* Announces alliance with Indusind Bank Ltd for Bharat Bill Payment System
BRIEF-India's Vakrangee June qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 1.68 billion rupees versus profit 1.21 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Vakrangee March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago