Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)

VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

494.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs498.15
Open
Rs495.00
Day's High
Rs504.00
Day's Low
Rs492.00
Volume
1,473
Avg. Vol
89,764
52-wk High
Rs573.40
52-wk Low
Rs340.00

Varun Beverages Limited is engaged in manufacturing, selling, bottling and distribution of beverages of Pepsi brand. The Company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water. PepsiCo CSD brands produced and sold by... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs90,178.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 182.51
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.51

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 39.77 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 9.44 15.18

BRIEF-Varun Beverages approves intent to enter into agreement to buy PepsiCo India's territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Varun Beverages sets up unit in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing Pepsi products

* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage:

May 04 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates