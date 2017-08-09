Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)
VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
494.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Varun Beverages Limited is engaged in manufacturing, selling, bottling and distribution of beverages of Pepsi brand. The Company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water. PepsiCo CSD brands produced and sold by... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs90,178.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|182.51
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.51
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|39.77
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|9.44
|15.18
BRIEF-Varun Beverages approves intent to enter into agreement to buy PepsiCo India's territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh
* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh
BRIEF-Varun Beverages sets up unit in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing Pepsi products
* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage: