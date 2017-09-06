Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)
VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,315.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs1,316.35
Open
Rs1,328.80
Day's High
Rs1,329.80
Day's Low
Rs1,306.15
Volume
2,327
Avg. Vol
43,254
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00
About
Vardhman Textiles Limited is an integrated textile manufacturer. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn, synthetic yarn, woven fabric, sewing thread, acrylic fiber, tow and garments. The Company's segments include Textiles and Fibre. The Company is a piece dyed fabric manufacturer, and cotton yarn manufacturer... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs75,566.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|57.39
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit
* Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co
BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles approves issue of NCDs
* Says approved to issue NCDs worth INR 5 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles approves issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of ncds worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2w67FTb Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles to consider issue of NCDs
* Says to consider issue of non- convertible debentures upto an amount of INR 5 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Vardhman Textiles June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter PAT 1.39 billion rupees versus profit 1.50 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Vardhman Textiles March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 1.89 billion rupees versus profit 2.26 billion rupees year ago