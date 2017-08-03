Edition:
United States

Vicat SA (VCTP.PA)

VCTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

64.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.84 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
€63.86
Open
€64.00
Day's High
€65.16
Day's Low
€64.00
Volume
20,502
Avg. Vol
30,440
52-wk High
€67.43
52-wk Low
€53.00

Vicat SA is a France-based company engaged in the construction industry. It operates four business segments. The Cement sector produces four types of cements: CEM I and CEM II used in civil engineering projects, industrial and commercial buildings; CEM III (blast furnace slag cement) and CEM V (slag cement); CEM IV (pozzolan... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,905.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 44.90
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 2.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.41 11.32
ROE: -- 10.96 15.18

BRIEF-Vicat H1 EBITDA down at 188 million euros

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 1.25 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.24 BILLION YEAR AGO

Aug 03 2017
