Vicat SA (VCTP.PA)
VCTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
64.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
64.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.84 (+1.32%)
€0.84 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
€63.86
€63.86
Open
€64.00
€64.00
Day's High
€65.16
€65.16
Day's Low
€64.00
€64.00
Volume
20,502
20,502
Avg. Vol
30,440
30,440
52-wk High
€67.43
€67.43
52-wk Low
€53.00
€53.00
About
Vicat SA is a France-based company engaged in the construction industry. It operates four business segments. The Cement sector produces four types of cements: CEM I and CEM II used in civil engineering projects, industrial and commercial buildings; CEM III (blast furnace slag cement) and CEM V (slag cement); CEM IV (pozzolan... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,905.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|44.90
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|2.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.96
|15.18
BRIEF-Vicat H1 EBITDA down at 188 million euros
* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 1.25 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.24 BILLION YEAR AGO