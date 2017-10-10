Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS)

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10 Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,502.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures marginally lower ahead of the cash market open.

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10 Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,502.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. * MICRO FOCUS: British tech firm Micro Focus International, the new owner of ArcSig

FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: India's President Ram Nath Kovind, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Junior Water Resources Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at inauguration of India Water Week 2017 in New Delhi. 10:00 am:

Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of diversified miner Vedanta on Thursday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American.

BRIEF-India's Automobile Corp of Goa June-qtr profit falls * June quarter net profit after tax 58.5 million rupees versus profit 63.3 million rupees year ago