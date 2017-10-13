Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)

Zambian villagers win right to sue Vedanta in English courts LONDON Nearly 2,000 Zambian villagers have won the right to sue Vedanta Resources in the English courts in a ruling that could lead to other multinationals being pursued in London for their activities overseas.

UPDATE 1-Vedanta Resources names ex-CEO Kaura as interim chief exec Aug 30 Indian mining company Vedanta Resources Plc named a former CEO, Kuldip Kaura, to again lead the company on an interim basis as it looks for a new head to replace Tom Albanese, who is leaving the company on Thursday.

Vedanta's zinc unit gets helping hand from China, first-quarter earnings rise Diversified miner Vedanta Resources' first-quarter core earnings rose about 48 percent on higher zinc production, with renewed demand for the metal driven by higher steel production in China.

