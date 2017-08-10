Edition:
Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)

VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,365.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-14.85 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs2,379.90
Open
Rs2,385.00
Day's High
Rs2,389.30
Day's Low
Rs2,356.00
Volume
19,424
Avg. Vol
264,746
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15

Chart for

About

Venky's (India) Limited is engaged in the production of day-old layer and broiler chicks for the poultry markets of North India. The Company offers a range of products, such as day old commercial chicks, grown up commercial broiler, refined oil and de-oiled cake for poultry feed. Its segments include Poultry and Poultry... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs33,317.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14.09
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.59 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.96 11.32
ROE: -- 9.85 15.18

Latest News about VENK.NS

BRIEF-Venky's (India) June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 519.5 million rupees versus profit of 409.8 million rupees year ago

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Venky's (India) March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 417.1 million rupees versus profit 201.9 million rupees year ago

May 22 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates