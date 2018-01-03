Edition:
United States

Venture Corporation Ltd (VENM.SI)

VENM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

21.70SGD
5 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)

$-0.27 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
$21.97
Open
$22.15
Day's High
$22.15
Day's Low
$21.52
Volume
810,200
Avg. Vol
1,046,144
52-wk High
$22.39
52-wk Low
$9.70

Chart for

About

Venture Corporation Limited is a Singapore-based provider of technology services, products and solutions. The Company is engaged in providing manufacturing, product design and development, engineering and supply-chain management services. It operates through three segments: Electronics Services Provider, Retail Store Solutions... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): $6,181.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 284.87
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 2.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.95 15.99
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.88 35.44
ROE: -- 7.07 16.35

Latest News about VENM.SI

BRIEF-Venture Corporation Issues & Allotts Shares Under Share Option Schemes

* ISSUED & ALLOTTED 5,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO AT EXERCISE PRICE OF S$7.600 EACH UNDER SHARE OPTION SCHEME 2004

Jan 03 2018

BRIEF-Venture Corporation Ltd qtrly net profit attributable S$‍111.4​ million

* Qtrly net profit attributable to owners of co s$‍111.4​ million versus S$47.4 million

Nov 03 2017

BRIEF-Bravura Venture Corp. closes $3,000,000 private placement

* Bravura Venture Corp. cCloses $3,000,000 private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 26 2017
» More VENM.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates