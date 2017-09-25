Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VESTA.MX)
VESTA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
23.91MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the real estate sector. Its main activities comprise the development, acquisition, sale and leasing of industrial buildings and distribution centers. The Company’s portfolio includes 85 properties located across 11 Mexican states, which are mainly... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$15,299.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|631.73
|Dividend:
|0.28
|Yield (%):
|4.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
Fitch Publishes Vesta's 'BBB-' IDR; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Vesta) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' to Vesta's proposed privately placed notes for up to USD125 million. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Vesta's