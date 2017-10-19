Vesuvius India Ltd (VESU.NS)
VESU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,340.00INR
19 Oct 2017
1,340.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.35 (-0.40%)
Rs-5.35 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs1,345.35
Rs1,345.35
Open
Rs1,359.40
Rs1,359.40
Day's High
Rs1,359.90
Rs1,359.90
Day's Low
Rs1,339.95
Rs1,339.95
Volume
895
895
Avg. Vol
15,965
15,965
52-wk High
Rs1,490.00
Rs1,490.00
52-wk Low
Rs991.00
Rs991.00
About
Vesuvius India Limited is engaged in manufacturing and trading of refractory goods. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, trading and sale of refractories. The Company provides services in relation to refractory goods. The Company has operations in India and caters to both domestic and international markets. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs27,307.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.30
|Dividend:
|6.50
|Yield (%):
|0.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18