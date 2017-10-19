V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)
VGUA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
190.20INR
19 Oct 2017
190.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-0.42%)
Rs-0.80 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs191.00
Rs191.00
Open
Rs192.65
Rs192.65
Day's High
Rs193.90
Rs193.90
Day's Low
Rs188.50
Rs188.50
Volume
263,869
263,869
Avg. Vol
887,678
887,678
52-wk High
Rs220.85
Rs220.85
52-wk Low
Rs108.64
Rs108.64
About
V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) is an India-based company engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling of electronic products. The Company's segments include Electronics, Electrical/Electro Mechanical and Others. V-Guard's Electronics segment includes products, such as voltage stabilizers, uninterruptible power supply... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs80,769.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|424.65
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|0.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.81
|15.18