V I P Industries Ltd (VIPI.NS)
VIPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
261.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.95 (-1.49%)
Prev Close
Rs264.95
Open
Rs265.00
Day's High
Rs265.60
Day's Low
Rs260.00
Volume
57,205
Avg. Vol
519,056
52-wk High
Rs276.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.10
About
V.I.P. Industries Ltd. (VIP) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of hard luggages and soft luggages. The Company operates through two segments: Luggage, Bags & Accessories, and Furniture. The Company has manufacturing facilities at various locations across India. The Company has a range of brands... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,046.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|141.32
|Dividend:
|1.60
|Yield (%):
|0.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.68
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.06
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.48
|15.18
BRIEF-VIP Industries appoints Dilip G. Piramal as chairman & MD
* V I P Industries - appointment of Dilip G. Piramal as the chairman & managing director
BRIEF-India's V I P Industries March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 189.2 million rupees versus profit 129.2 million rupees year ago