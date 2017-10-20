Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia's network should be spun off and listed - minister ROME, Oct 20 Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Friday that Telecom Italia's (TIM) fixed-line network should be spun off from the rest of the company and listed.

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 20 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Exclusive: China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina MADRID China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.

UPDATE 3-Italy moves to rein in Vivendi's influence over Telecom Italia * Rome to appoint boss of unit involved in key network decisions

Italy regulator explores forced Telecom Italia network split: sources MILAN/ROME Italy's communications regulator is considering whether it could force Telecom Italia (TIM) to put its fixed-line network into a separate company to address competition concerns, three sources close to the matter said.

BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders * Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)