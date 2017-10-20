Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)
20.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.47 (-2.19%)
€21.28
€21.39
€21.43
€20.78
3,916,266
3,421,873
€21.62
€15.96
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€26,943.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,294.42
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|1.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-3.13
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-3.34
|15.18
Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture
MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.
Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture
MILAN, Oct 20 The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.
UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia's network should be spun off and listed - minister
ROME, Oct 20 Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Friday that Telecom Italia's (TIM) fixed-line network should be spun off from the rest of the company and listed.
Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 20
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Exclusive: China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina
MADRID China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.
UPDATE 3-Italy moves to rein in Vivendi's influence over Telecom Italia
* Rome to appoint boss of unit involved in key network decisions
Italy regulator explores forced Telecom Italia network split: sources
MILAN/ROME Italy's communications regulator is considering whether it could force Telecom Italia (TIM) to put its fixed-line network into a separate company to address competition concerns, three sources close to the matter said.
Italy regulator explores forced Telecom Italia network split -sources
MILAN/ROME, Oct 13 Italy's communications regulator is considering whether it could force Telecom Italia (TIM) to put its fixed-line network into a separate company to address competition concerns, three sources close to the matter said.
BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders
* Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
Italy ruling party president proposes state role for Telecom Italia network
ROME Italy should play a role in resolving the gridlock over Telecom Italia's (TIM) network assets, possibly by involving state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), the president of the ruling PD party said in a position paper.