Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT4.SA)

VIVT4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

51.58BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.63 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
R$ 50.95
Open
R$ 51.15
Day's High
R$ 52.13
Day's Low
R$ 51.01
Volume
1,145,800
Avg. Vol
1,470,369
52-wk High
R$ 52.95
52-wk Low
R$ 40.40

About

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 82,247.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,690.98
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 3.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

Latest News about VIVT4.SA

Telefonica Brasil using digital services to further cut costs

SAO PAULO, July 26 Telefonica Brasil SA is using digital customer services to further reduce spending on call centers and paper billing, executives told analysts on Wednesday, suggesting there is room to continue improving operational profitability.

Jul 26 2017

Telefonica Brasil posts 25 pct rise in second-quarter profit

SAO PAULO, July 26 Telefonica Brasil SA , the biggest telecommunications firm in the country, on Wednesday reported a 25 percent rise in second-quarter net income to 873 million reais ($275 million), a securities filing showed.

Jul 26 2017

Exclusive: Five companies eye Brazil's Cemig Telecom, sources say

SAO PAULO Brazil's No. 1 wireless carrier Telefónica Brasil SA and fiber-optic service provider Globenet Inc are among at least five industry players looking at the fiber-optic arm of Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA , which put the unit on the block to cut debt, three people with direct knowledge of the process said.

Jun 30 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil state wants Cesp sale by September, sources say

SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazil's São Paulo state aims to sell control of Cia Energética de São Paulo SA by around September, two people with knowledge of the plan said on Thursday, marking the latest move by regional governments in Latin America's No. 1 economy to raise cash and exit the utility industry.

Jun 08 2017

Brazil state aims to sell Cesp stake by September, sources say

SAO PAULO, June 8 The Brazilian state of São Paulo plans to sell control of Cia Energética de São Paulo SA at an auction scheduled by around September, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Jun 08 2017

UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil books 13 pct rise in recurring profit

SAO PAULO, May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.

May 09 2017

Telefonica Brasil books 13 pct rise in recurring profit

SAO PAULO, May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.

May 09 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Embratel Participacoes SA (EBTP3.SA) -- --
Embratel Participacoes SA (EBTP4.SA) -- --
Vivo Participacoes S.A. (VIVO4.SA) -- --
Vivo Participacoes S.A. (VIVO3.SA) -- --
QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM.OQ) $52.02 -0.27
Pharol SGPS SA (PHRA.LS) €0.45 -0.01
Telefonos de Mexico, S.A. (TELMEXL.MX) -- --
Telefonos de Mexico, S.A. (TELMEXAA.MX) -- --
Telefonos de Mexico, S.A. (TELMEXA.MX) -- --
Carso Global Telecom SAB de CV (TELECOMA1.MX) -- --

