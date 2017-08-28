Edition:
Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS)

VJBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

59.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+2.15%)
Prev Close
Rs58.10
Open
Rs58.75
Day's High
Rs59.85
Day's Low
Rs58.50
Volume
855,486
Avg. Vol
1,315,567
52-wk High
Rs97.40
52-wk Low
Rs37.10

About

Vijaya Bank (the Bank) is a public sector bank. The Bank offers various financial products and services, such as deposit products, loans and advances, card services, remittances and collection, and non-resident Indian (NRI) services. Its segments include Treasury, which consists of investment portfolio, profit or loss on sale of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs59,281.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 998.85
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 2.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about VJBK.NS

BRIEF-India's Vijaya Bank launches share sale to institutions

* India's Vijaya Bank says launches share sale to institutional investors

Aug 28 2017

Surge of Indian AT1 issues expected, as IDBI finds way to pay

* Investors lap up bank capital as IDBI pledges to pay coupon

Aug 06 2017

TABLE-Vijaya Bank June-qtr profit up about 57 pct

July 24 Vijaya Bank quarterly results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) June 2017 June 2016 Net profit 2.55 1.62 Net NPA (%) 5.24 5.42 Source text: http://bit.ly/2uqEfOz NOTE: Vijaya Bank is a public sector bank in India (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Jul 23 2017

BRIEF-Prakash Steelage gets notice from Vijaya Bank in relation to reconstruction of assets

* Received notice from Vijaya Bank with regards to securitisation and reconstruction of financial assets and enforcement of security interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 05 2017

BRIEF-Vijaya Bank gets approval for raising capital

* Says approval for raising of INR 10 billion capital for the fY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 09 2017

BRIEF-India's Vijaya Bank March-qtr profit rises nearly three-fold

* March quarter net profit 2.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 713.1 million rupees year ago

May 09 2017

BRIEF-Vijaya Bank to discuss capital raising plan under Basel III for FY17-18

* Says to discuss capital raising plan under Basel III for FY17-18 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p0SqKI) Further company coverage:

May 04 2017
