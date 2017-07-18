Vukile Property Fund Ltd (VKEJ.J)
VKEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,978.15ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-21.85 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
2,000.00
Open
1,993.00
Day's High
2,000.00
Day's Low
1,966.00
Volume
782,154
Avg. Vol
1,177,353
52-wk High
2,090.00
52-wk Low
1,650.00
About
Vukile Property Fund Limited is a property holding and investment company through the direct and indirect ownership of immovable property. The Company's objective is to invest in properties with contractual cash flows for long-term sustainability and capital appreciation, to growing income distributions for linked unitholders.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R14,994.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|758.04
|Dividend:
|89.10
|Yield (%):
|7.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18
BRIEF-Vukile proposes equity raise of 500 mln rand
* Company proposes an equity raise of approximately 500 mln rand through issue of new shares
BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund says currently in negotiations
* Currently in negotiations, which if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund posts FY profit after tax 1.5 bln rand
* Group's net profit after tax for year ended 31 March 2017 amounted to 1.5 billion rand (March 2016: 1.6 billion rand)