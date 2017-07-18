Edition:
Vukile Property Fund Ltd (VKEJ.J)

VKEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,978.15ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-21.85 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
2,000.00
Open
1,993.00
Day's High
2,000.00
Day's Low
1,966.00
Volume
782,154
Avg. Vol
1,177,353
52-wk High
2,090.00
52-wk Low
1,650.00

About

Vukile Property Fund Limited is a property holding and investment company through the direct and indirect ownership of immovable property. The Company's objective is to invest in properties with contractual cash flows for long-term sustainability and capital appreciation, to growing income distributions for linked unitholders.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.25
Market Cap(Mil.): R14,994.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 758.04
Dividend: 89.10
Yield (%): 7.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

BRIEF-Vukile proposes equity raise of 500 mln rand

* Company proposes an equity raise of approximately 500 mln rand through issue of new shares

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund says currently in negotiations

* Currently in negotiations, which if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 27 2017

BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund posts FY profit after tax 1.5 bln rand

* Group's net profit after tax for year ended 31 March 2017 amounted to 1.5 billion rand (March 2016: 1.6 billion rand)

May 24 2017
