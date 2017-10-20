Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA (VLID3.SA)
VLID3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
19.70BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.10 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.80
Open
R$ 19.81
Day's High
R$ 20.13
Day's Low
R$ 19.62
Volume
586,700
Avg. Vol
634,356
52-wk High
R$ 27.35
52-wk Low
R$ 14.73
About
Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the provision of printed services. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Means of payment, Identification, Telecommunications and Digital certification. The Means of payment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 1,403.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|71.22
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|3.54
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.31
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.43
|15.18