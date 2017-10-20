Edition:
Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA (VLID3.SA)

VLID3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

19.70BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.10 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.80
Open
R$ 19.81
Day's High
R$ 20.13
Day's Low
R$ 19.62
Volume
586,700
Avg. Vol
634,356
52-wk High
R$ 27.35
52-wk Low
R$ 14.73

Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the provision of printed services. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Means of payment, Identification, Telecommunications and Digital certification. The Means of payment... (more)

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 1,403.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 71.22
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 3.54

P/E (TTM): -- 28.31 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.08 11.32
ROE: -- 3.43 15.18

