Vinati Organics Ltd (VNTI.NS)
VNTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
960.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.50 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs971.50
Open
Rs999.95
Day's High
Rs999.95
Day's Low
Rs955.80
Volume
2,492
Avg. Vol
23,266
52-wk High
Rs1,125.05
52-wk Low
Rs500.00
About
Vinati Organics Limited is engaged in the manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds nitrogenous energetic compounds (n.e.c.). The Company is engaged in manufacturing of specialty organic intermediates and monomers, such as Isobutyl Benzene (IBB), 2 Acrylamido 2Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid (ATBS), Sodium Salt of 2... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs50,125.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|51.59
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.24
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.67
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.75
|15.18