Koninklijke Vopak NV (VOPA.AS)

* Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada

* Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada

Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak and tanker operator Exmar said on Wednesday that they had decided not to pursue the acquisition by Vopak of Exmar's participation in Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) assets.