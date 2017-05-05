Koninklijke Vopak NV (VOPA.AS)

Edition:
36.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.45 (+1.24%)
€36.19
€36.45
€36.94
€36.31
540,887
480,639
€47.89
€34.85

Koninklijke Vopak NV is a company based in the Netherlands engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. The Company offers storage and transshipment solutions at 74 tank terminals in 27 countries. The Company is organized into four regional divisions and a separate... (more)

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,684.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 127.84
Dividend: 1.05
Yield (%): 2.87

P/E (TTM): -- 24.79 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.76 11.32
ROE: -- 2.21 15.18

BRIEF-Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada

May 05 2017

BRIEF-Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada

May 05 2017

Vopak and Exmar call off FSRU deal

Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak and tanker operator Exmar said on Wednesday that they had decided not to pursue the acquisition by Vopak of Exmar's participation in Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) assets.

Apr 26 2017
