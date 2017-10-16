V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)

BRIEF-V2 Retail approves appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​ * Says approved appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yrihyx Further company coverage:

BRIEF-V2 Retail to issue 2 mln shares at 380 rupees each‍​ to non-promoter * Says approved issue and allotment of shares up to 2 million to member of non-promoter group at 380 rupees each‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fgbOwL Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's V2 Retail June-qtr profit rises * June quarter net profit 86.8 million rupees versus 46.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-V2 Retail appoints Vipin Kaushik as CFO May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: