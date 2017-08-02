VST Industries Ltd (VSTI.NS)
VSTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,039.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-63.55 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs3,103.05
Open
Rs3,125.00
Day's High
Rs3,125.00
Day's Low
Rs3,009.50
Volume
830
Avg. Vol
3,643
52-wk High
Rs3,875.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,066.65
About
VST Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacture of cigarettes containing tobacco and unmanufactured tobacco. The Company operates through tobacco and other related products segment. The Company's geographical segments include within India and outside India. The Company has a manufacturing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs46,812.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15.44
|Dividend:
|75.00
|Yield (%):
|2.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.91
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|38.02
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|40.50
|15.18
BRIEF-India's VST Industries June-qtr PAT falls
* June quarter PAT 397.9 million rupees versus 437.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-VST Industries posts March-qtr profit of 451 mln rupees
* March quarter net sales 2.27 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qdIDxk Further company coverage: