Via Varejo SA (VVAR11.SA)

VVAR11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

23.59BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.34 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
R$ 23.93
Open
R$ 23.95
Day's High
R$ 24.79
Day's Low
R$ 23.22
Volume
5,268,300
Avg. Vol
2,016,532
52-wk High
R$ 25.70
52-wk Low
R$ 7.45

About

Via Varejo S.A. is engaged in multichannel retail of consumer electronics and furniture in Brazil. The Company operates in the consumer electronics, home appliance, mobile phone and furniture retail segments through Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio banners, as well as the e-commerce platforms, pontofrio.com, casasbahia.com, extra.com.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.53
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 10,079.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,291.78
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.07 11.32
ROE: -- 12.07 15.18

Latest News about VVAR11.SA

UPDATE 1-Brazil exempts GPA from paying $48 mln shareholders claim

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 Brazil market watchdog has exempted GPA SA from indemnifying minority shareholders who claimed they should be paid a premium for agreeing to sell an appliance retailer that helped create subsidiary Via Varejo SA, putting an end to a year-old legal battle.

Oct 05 2017

Hijackings push Brazilian retailer Via Varejo to overhaul logistics

SAO PAULO Faced with a surge in cargo hijackings, Brazilian furniture and home electronics retailer Via Varejo SA has invested in security, drawn no-go zones for deliveries and beefed up in-store pickup services, its logistics chief said in an interview.

Sep 04 2017
