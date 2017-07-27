Wabco India Ltd (WABC.NS)
WABC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6,135.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-53.15 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs6,188.15
Open
Rs6,244.95
Day's High
Rs6,244.95
Day's Low
Rs6,111.00
Volume
580
Avg. Vol
5,494
52-wk High
Rs6,490.00
52-wk Low
Rs4,780.00
About
WABCO India Limited is an India-based company engaged in manufacturing automotive components and related services. The Company provides safety and vehicle control solutions to the commercial vehicle segment of the automotive industry. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of air brake actuation systems for commercial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs116,800.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|18.97
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|0.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-Wabco India June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 542.2 million rupees versus 747.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Wabco India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 495.8 million rupees versus 555.4 million rupees year ago