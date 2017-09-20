Edition:
United States

Wacker Chemie AG (WCHG.DE)

WCHG.DE on Xetra

121.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.00 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€120.50
Open
€120.55
Day's High
€123.95
Day's Low
€120.55
Volume
161,754
Avg. Vol
110,443
52-wk High
€125.00
52-wk Low
€76.36

Chart for

About

Wacker Chemie AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of specialty chemical products. It operates through four segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions and Polysilicon. The Silicones segments provides silane, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins to pyrogenic silicas; the Polymers segment offers a range of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,336.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 52.15
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 1.65

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Latest News about WCHG.DE

Wacker Chemie expects U.S. polysilicon plant to be out of action for months

BERLIN/MUNICH German specialty chemicals group Wacker Chemie's polysilicon plant in Charleston, Tennessee, is likely to remain out of commission for several months after an explosion this month, it said on Wednesday.

Sep 20 2017

CORRECTED-Wacker Chemie expects U.S. polysilicon plant to be out of action for months

BERLIN/MUNICH, Sept 20 German speciality chemicals group Wacker Chemie's polysilicon plant in Charleston, Tennessee, is likely to remain out of commission for several months after an explosion this month, it said on Wednesday.

Sep 20 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19

FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

May 19 2017
» More WCHG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates