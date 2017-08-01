Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP.TO)
WCP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.09 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
$9.03
Open
$9.00
Day's High
$9.10
Day's Low
$8.93
Volume
895,337
Avg. Vol
1,210,476
52-wk High
$12.90
52-wk Low
$8.44
About
Whitecap Resources Inc is a Canada-based oil-weighted growth company focused on its existing assets enhanced by oil-based acquisitions. Its assets include Boundary Lake property, which is located in northeast British Columbia; Valhalla North property, which is located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta and is characterized... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,306.15
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|369.82
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|3.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.86
|15.18
BRIEF-Whitecap Resources Q2 EPS $0.12
* Production averaged 56,266 BoE/D in q2/17 which was within our guidance of 56,000 - 57,000 BoE/D
BRIEF-Whitecap Resources Inc announces appointment of director
* Whitecap Resources Inc announces appointment of director and receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: