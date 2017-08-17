Edition:
Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE)

WDIG.DE on Xetra

80.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.15 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
€81.30
Open
€81.80
Day's High
€81.99
Day's Low
€77.60
Volume
1,045,874
Avg. Vol
439,607
52-wk High
€82.92
52-wk Low
€38.59

About

Wirecard AG is a Germany-based provider of electronic payment and risk management applications with focus on the development and provision of technologies and services for payment transactions. It operates through three segments: The Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM) segment accounts for all products and services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,903.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 123.57
Dividend: 0.16
Yield (%): 0.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

Latest News about WDIG.DE

BRIEF-Wirecard sees Citi prepaid adding more than 13 mln euros to FY EBITDA

* Sees more than 13 million euros EBITDA contribution from Citi prepaid

Aug 17 2017

BRIEF-Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration

* Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Wirecard teams up with Tencent to offer WeChat pay in Europe

* Wirecard signs agreement with tencent to provide European retailers a new mobile payment method

Jul 10 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

FRANKFURT, June 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

Jun 20 2017

BRIEF-Wirecard agrees payment services partnership with Veon

* Says signs cooperation deal with Veon on payment and processing services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 20 2017
