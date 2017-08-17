Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE)
WDIG.DE on Xetra
80.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Wirecard AG is a Germany-based provider of electronic payment and risk management applications with focus on the development and provision of technologies and services for payment transactions. It operates through three segments: The Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM) segment accounts for all products and services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.24
|15.18
BRIEF-Wirecard sees Citi prepaid adding more than 13 mln euros to FY EBITDA
* Sees more than 13 million euros EBITDA contribution from Citi prepaid
BRIEF-Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration
* Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration
BRIEF-Wirecard teams up with Tencent to offer WeChat pay in Europe
* Wirecard signs agreement with tencent to provide European retailers a new mobile payment method
German stocks - Factors to watch on June 20
FRANKFURT, June 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
BRIEF-Wirecard agrees payment services partnership with Veon
* Says signs cooperation deal with Veon on payment and processing services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: