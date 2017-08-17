Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE)

BRIEF-Wirecard sees Citi prepaid adding more than 13 mln euros to FY EBITDA * Sees more than 13 million euros EBITDA contribution from Citi prepaid

BRIEF-Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration * Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration

BRIEF-Wirecard teams up with Tencent to offer WeChat pay in Europe * Wirecard signs agreement with tencent to provide European retailers a new mobile payment method

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 20 FRANKFURT, June 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.