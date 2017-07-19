WEG SA (WEGE3.SA)

Brazil recovery, cost-cutting efforts bolster WEG profit SAO PAULO, July 19 WEG SA, Latin America's biggest maker of electric motors, posted a rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as recovering Brazilian demand and cost-cutting efforts improved operating margins.

Brazil's WEG says to buy CG Power USA for $37 mln BRASILIA, June 21 WEG SA, Latin America's largest producer of electric motors, signed a deal to buy CG Power USA Inc for $37 million, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.