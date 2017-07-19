WEG SA (WEGE3.SA)
WEGE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
22.40BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.27 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.13
Open
R$ 22.26
Day's High
R$ 22.94
Day's Low
R$ 22.26
Volume
1,667,000
Avg. Vol
1,646,051
52-wk High
R$ 23.79
52-wk Low
R$ 14.13
About
WEG SA is a Brazil-based holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing of electrical equipment and components. The Company is active, along with its subsidiaries, in the manufacture and marketing of goods, such as electric motors, generators and transformers; reducers, geared reducers, frequency inverters, starter... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 36,161.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,614.35
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.52
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.81
|15.18
Brazil recovery, cost-cutting efforts bolster WEG profit
SAO PAULO, July 19 WEG SA, Latin America's biggest maker of electric motors, posted a rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as recovering Brazilian demand and cost-cutting efforts improved operating margins.
Brazil's WEG says to buy CG Power USA for $37 mln
BRASILIA, June 21 WEG SA, Latin America's largest producer of electric motors, signed a deal to buy CG Power USA Inc for $37 million, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
BRIEF-CG Power and Industrial Solutions accepts binding offer of Weg SA for sale of power business in U.S.
* Accepted binding offer of Weg SA for acquisition of co's power business in the U.S. at enterprise value of $37 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: