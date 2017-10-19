Edition:
United States

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)

WELS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.85 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs155.85
Open
Rs157.25
Day's High
Rs160.00
Day's Low
Rs154.70
Volume
237,750
Avg. Vol
805,842
52-wk High
Rs162.05
52-wk Low
Rs53.20

Chart for

About

Welspun Enterprises Limited is a holding company. The Company offers civil engineering services. The Company's segments include Infrastructure, Trading, and Oil & Gas. The Company is engaged in the business of infrastructure, trading, oil and gas exploration activities, and corporate support to various infrastructure special... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.21
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs23,140.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 147.53
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 0.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates