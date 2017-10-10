Edition:
John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

WG.L on London Stock Exchange

691.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.50 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
692.50
Open
695.00
Day's High
704.00
Day's Low
690.00
Volume
2,840,236
Avg. Vol
4,217,221
52-wk High
909.00
52-wk Low
553.00

About

John Wood Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based energy services company. The Company provides a range of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. It operates through two segments: Wood Group Engineering... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,671.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 677.69
Dividend: 8.61
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 67.67 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.27 11.32
ROE: -- 4.80 15.18

Capita appoints former Amec Foster Wheeler boss Lewis as CEO

Oct 10 Capita Plc appointed Jonathan Lewis as CEO on Tuesday and said the former boss of Amec Foster Wheeler would take up the role on Dec. 1 and join the board on the same day.

Oct 10 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Sep 12 2017

UK's competition regulator accepts remedy proposals for Wood Group-Amec Foster merger

Sept 12 Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it accepted proposals by Amec Foster Wheeler Plc to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets relating to its deal with John Wood Group .

Sep 12 2017

UPDATE 1-Wood Group HY profit falls 86.7 percent on exceptional costs

Aug 22 Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported an 86.7 percent fall in half-year profit, due to an exceptional charge and as weak oil prices hurt demand for its services.

Aug 22 2017

Amec Foster's proposed asset sale may help Wood Group deal approval: regulator

Amec Foster Wheeler Plc's proposal to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets may be adequate for regulatory approval of its merger with John Wood Group Plc, the UK's Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) said.

Aug 15 2017

UPDATE 1-Premier Oil names Roy Franklin as chairman

Aug 10 Premier Oil Plc has hired oil and gas industry veteran Roy Franklin as its chairman to succeed Mike Welton, who said in March that he would step down on appointment of a successor.

Aug 10 2017

UPDATE 1-Wood Group takeover of Amec could hurt competition -UK regulator

Aug 2 Britain's market regulator said on Wednesday a takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler by oilfield services firm Wood Group could hurt competition.

Aug 02 2017
