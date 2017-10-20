Edition:
Wiz Solucoes e Corretagem de Seguros SA (WIZS3.SA)

WIZS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

16.50BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.49 (+3.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 16.01
Open
R$ 16.15
Day's High
R$ 16.68
Day's Low
R$ 16.10
Volume
1,328,900
Avg. Vol
1,307,800
52-wk High
R$ 23.39
52-wk Low
R$ 11.97

Chart for

About

Wiz Solucoes e Corretagem de Seguros SA, formerly FPC Par Corretora de Seguros SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the insurance brokerage activities. The Company’s product portfolio is divided into two areas: products for individuals and corporate products. Within the personal insurance area, it primarily provides life,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 2,638.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 159.91
Dividend: 0.28
Yield (%): 6.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.44 11.32
ROE: -- 14.70 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates