Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO)
WJX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
23.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
23.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.09%)
$0.02 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
$23.30
$23.30
Open
$23.30
$23.30
Day's High
$23.40
$23.40
Day's Low
$23.20
$23.20
Volume
22,553
22,553
Avg. Vol
30,868
30,868
52-wk High
$25.76
$25.76
52-wk Low
$15.00
$15.00
About
Wajax Corp is a Canada-based distributor engaged in the sale and service support of mobile equipment, power systems and industrial components. The Company's Equipment business is engaged in distribution, rental, modification and servicing of mobile equipment from manufacturers. Its Power Systems business is engaged in distributi... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$467.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.03
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|4.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.39
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.60
|15.18
BRIEF-Wajax announces notice of redemption for all of its 6.125 pct senior notes due Oct 23, 2020
* Wajax announces notice of redemption for all of its 6.125% senior notes due October 23, 2020
BRIEF-Wajax reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Wajax Q1 EPS C$0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S