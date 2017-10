Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L)

BRIEF-Office space provider Workspace sells property for 14 mln stg * ‍ANNOUNCES THE EXCHANGE OF CONTRACTS FOR DISPOSAL OF STRATFORD OFFICE VILLAGE, E15, FOR £14M​

BRIEF-Office space provider Workspace sells industrial estate property for 30 mln stg * PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE EXCHANGE OF CONTRACTS FOR DISPOSAL OF ZENNOR ROAD INDUSTRIAL ESTATE IN BALHAM, SW12, FOR 30 MLN STG

BRIEF-Workspace Group completes of 200 mln stg private placing * ‍COMPLETED RAISING OF 200 MLN STG THROUGH ISSUE OF £80M EIGHT-YEAR NOTES AND 120 MLN STG TEN- YEAR NOTES, PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON 28 JULY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Workspace says records strong customer demand in Q1 * Strong customer demand in Q1, with enquiries averaging 1,055 per month (FY 2016/17: 1,060) and lettings averaging 95 per month (FY 2016/17: 99)

BRIEF-Workspace Group buys a London property for 158.7 mln stg * It has acquired Salisbury House at 28-31 Finsbury Circus, London EC2, for a cash consideration of 158.7 mln stg

BRIEF-Workspace Group FY pretax profit falls * FY ‍profit before tax of 88.8 mln stg, lower than 2016 due to a smaller uplift in property valuation​