Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)
41.21EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€41.21
--
--
--
--
666,767
€40.72
€30.65
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€11,963.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|290.32
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|1.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.12
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.04
|15.18
BRIEF-Cogent Economics announces alliance with Wolters Kluwer
* COGENT ECONOMICS ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE WITH WOLTERS KLUWER TO PROVIDE QUALITY CONTROL MONITORING SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting acquires Adsolut
* Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting says deal expected to have positive but immaterial impact on adjusted EPS within 3 to 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer renews partnership with International Council for Commercial Arbitration
* Will remain exclusive content provider for three titles produced by International Council For Commercial Arbitration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Wolters Kluwer beats first half estimates, eyes U.S. tax reform
Wolters Kluwer reported better-than-expected operating profits on Friday, driven by its fast-growing health business, and said it sees upcoming changes in U.S. taxes as a positive.
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to divest certain UK assets
* REACHES AGREEMENT ON DIVESTMENT OF CERTAIN U.K. INFORMATION AND PUBLISHING ASSETS TO PENINSULA BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP FOR EUR 13 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer: H1 revenues up 4 pct at EUR 2.17 billion; full-year outlook reiterated
* H1 REVENUES UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 2% ORGANICALLY
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services
* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Q1 results in line with expectations; FY 2017 guidance reaffirmed
* FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; FULL-YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to explore strategic alternatives for Corsearch
* Wolters Kluwer to explore strategic alternatives for Corsearch