Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)

WLSNc.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

41.21EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€41.21
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
666,767
52-wk High
€40.72
52-wk Low
€30.65

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides information, software and services to doctors, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and audit, compliance and regulatory professionals. The Company's segments include Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance, Legal & Regulatory and Corporate. Its geographical segments include the Netherlands,... (more)

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): €11,963.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 290.32
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 1.94

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.12 11.32
ROE: -- 12.04 15.18

BRIEF-Cogent Economics announces alliance with Wolters Kluwer

* COGENT ECONOMICS ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE WITH WOLTERS KLUWER TO PROVIDE QUALITY CONTROL MONITORING SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting acquires Adsolut

* ‍Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting says deal expected to have positive but immaterial impact on adjusted EPS within 3 to 5 years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 01 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer renews partnership with International Council for Commercial Arbitration

* ‍Will remain exclusive content provider for three titles produced by International Council For Commercial Arbitration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 14 2017

Wolters Kluwer beats first half estimates, eyes U.S. tax reform

Wolters Kluwer reported better-than-expected operating profits on Friday, driven by its fast-growing health business, and said it sees upcoming changes in U.S. taxes as a positive.

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to divest certain UK assets​

* ‍REACHES AGREEMENT ON DIVESTMENT OF CERTAIN U.K. INFORMATION AND PUBLISHING ASSETS TO PENINSULA BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP FOR EUR 13 MILLION.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer: H1 revenues up 4 pct at EUR ‍​2.17 billion; full-year outlook reiterated

* H1 REVENUES UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 2% ORGANICALLY‍​

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services

* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jun 30 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics

* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

May 16 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Q1 results in line with expectations; FY 2017 guidance reaffirmed

* FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; FULL-YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED

May 10 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to explore strategic alternatives for Corsearch

* Wolters Kluwer to explore strategic alternatives for Corsearch

Apr 24 2017
