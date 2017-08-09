Wonderla Holidays Ltd (WOHL.NS)
WOHL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
367.45INR
19 Oct 2017
367.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.12%)
Rs0.45 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs367.00
Rs367.00
Open
Rs370.00
Rs370.00
Day's High
Rs370.00
Rs370.00
Day's Low
Rs360.20
Rs360.20
Volume
4,988
4,988
Avg. Vol
23,236
23,236
52-wk High
Rs412.00
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs316.00
Rs316.00
About
Wonderla Holidays Limited is engaged in the business of amusement parks and resorts. The Company's segments include Amusement park, Resort and Others. The Company operates approximately three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla. Wonderla Bangalore is spread across approximately 80... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs20,636.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|56.50
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|48.73
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.71
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Wonderla Holidays June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 259.6 million rupees versus 224.5 million rupees year ago