WPP PLC (WPP.L)

WPP hit by problems at rival Publicis and client Unilever LONDON, Oct 19 Shares in WPP fell more than three percent on Thursday on a triple whammy of bad news for the world's biggest advertising group, less than two months after it issued a major profit warning.

Bain defends Asatsu-DK bid as shareholder opposition grows HONG KONG/TOKYO Bain Capital defended its $1.35 billion offer to buy Asatsu-DK Inc on Wednesday as shareholder opposition to the deal grew, saying the offer is "fully priced".

REFILE-Opposition grows to Bain's bid for Japanese ad agency Asatsu-DK HONG KONG, Oct 18 Opposition was growing on Tuesday to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital's $1.35 billion offer to buy Asatsu-DK Inc as Hong Kong-based activist hedge fund Oasis Management Company joined other shareholders in Japan's third-largest advertising agency in calling the offer too low.

WPP objects to Bain's offer for Japan's Asatsu-DK LONDON WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, on Thursday stepped up its efforts to stop U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital from buying Japan's Asatsu-DK Inc, saying the offer significantly undervalued its stake in the firm.

Bain bid for Japan ad agency Asatsu-DK too low -shareholder Silchester * Top shareholder WPP also believes offer undervalues ADK -source

Breakingviews - Bain has advantage on WPP in Japanese ad-land spat HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - In a Japanese ad-land spat, Bain Capital has the advantage. On Monday, the U.S. buyout firm unveiled a 152 billion yen ($1.3 billion) deal to privatise Asatsu-DK, Japan’s third-largest advertising agency. This gives ADK’s bosses a way to escape a disappointing 1998 tie-up with Britain’s WPP.