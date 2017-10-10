Edition:
Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

WTB.L on London Stock Exchange

3,953.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-26.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
3,979.00
Open
4,000.00
Day's High
4,010.00
Day's Low
3,931.00
Volume
498,897
Avg. Vol
605,560
52-wk High
4,333.00
52-wk Low
3,365.00

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,250.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 183.43
Dividend: 65.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

Latest News about WTB.L

UPDATE 1-Whitbread to take full ownership of south China Costa operations

Oct 10 Whitbread's Costa coffee chain is buying the 49 percent of a joint venture in south China held by Yueda Group to bolster its presence in the country, the British firm said on Tuesday.

Oct 10 2017

Whitbread to take full ownership of South China Costa operations

Oct 10 Britain's Whitbread said its coffee chain business Costa would acquire the 49 percent of a South China joint venture held by its partner Yueda Group.

Oct 10 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE dips as sterling rises, housebuilders suffer

* JD Sports jumps after record first half (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

Sep 12 2017

Britain's FTSE dips as sterling rises, housebuilders suffer

LONDON, Sept 12 Shares on Britain's major index wilted on Tuesday as housebuilders weighed on benchmark gains and rising inflation boosted the pound.

Sep 12 2017

Fitch Affirms Whitbread at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Whitbread Plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term IDR at 'F2.' Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating for Whitbread Group Plc at 'BBB'. Whitbread Group Plc is the main entity that issues debt within the group. All bonds have guarantees from Whitbread Plc and main subsidiaries Premier Inn and Costa Limited. The company's 'B

Aug 31 2017

FTSE under pressure as Provident Financial plummets, oil stocks slide

* Oil & gas stocks weak (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)

Jun 21 2017

FTSE propped up by Whitbread, Berkeley as Provident Financial plummets

LONDON, June 21 British shares slipped less than their European peers on Wednesday as gains from Whitbread helped mitigate losses from sub-prime lender Provident Financial.

Jun 21 2017

European shares slide further, Provident Financial plummets

* Oil & gas sector hits 7-month low on crude weakness (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

Jun 21 2017

UPDATE 1-Whitbread's first-quarter sales rise 7.6 pct

June 21 Britain's Whitbread, which runs the Costa Coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels, reported a 7.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales on improved trading at both its businesses.

Jun 21 2017

European shares slide again, Provident Financial plummets

LONDON, June 21 Weakness among financial and retail stocks sent European shares down again on Wednesday, as a profit warning sent Provident Financial sharply down.

Jun 21 2017
