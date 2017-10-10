Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

UPDATE 1-Whitbread to take full ownership of south China Costa operations Oct 10 Whitbread's Costa coffee chain is buying the 49 percent of a joint venture in south China held by Yueda Group to bolster its presence in the country, the British firm said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE dips as sterling rises, housebuilders suffer * JD Sports jumps after record first half (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

Fitch Affirms Whitbread at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Whitbread Plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term IDR at 'F2.' Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating for Whitbread Group Plc at 'BBB'. Whitbread Group Plc is the main entity that issues debt within the group. All bonds have guarantees from Whitbread Plc and main subsidiaries Premier Inn and Costa Limited. The company's 'B

FTSE under pressure as Provident Financial plummets, oil stocks slide * Oil & gas stocks weak (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)

FTSE propped up by Whitbread, Berkeley as Provident Financial plummets LONDON, June 21 British shares slipped less than their European peers on Wednesday as gains from Whitbread helped mitigate losses from sub-prime lender Provident Financial.

UPDATE 1-Whitbread's first-quarter sales rise 7.6 pct June 21 Britain's Whitbread, which runs the Costa Coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels, reported a 7.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales on improved trading at both its businesses.