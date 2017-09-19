Edition:
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO)

WTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.19 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$24.30
Open
$24.38
Day's High
$24.57
Day's Low
$24.33
Volume
97,990
Avg. Vol
115,491
52-wk High
$29.05
52-wk Low
$19.07

Chart for

About

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns all of the limited partnership units of Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership (Westshore), which is a limited partnership. Westshore operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia (the Terminal). Westshore handles... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.55
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,759.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 71.87
Dividend: 0.16
Yield (%): 2.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.79 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.76 11.32
ROE: -- 2.21 15.18

Latest News about WTE.TO

BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be nearly 29 mln tonnes at rates comparable to 2016

* Throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be approximately 29 million tonnes at rates comparable to 2016

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid

* Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid

Aug 18 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 22

May 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

May 22 2017

Westshore stock recovers after Canada region seeks U.S. coal ban

Shares of port-operator Westshore Terminals Investment Corp recovered some lost ground on Thursday after dropping sharply a day earlier on news British Columbia had urged the government to ban U.S. coal exports from provincial ports in a trade spat.

Apr 27 2017

