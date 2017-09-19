Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO)

BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be nearly 29 mln tonnes at rates comparable to 2016 * Throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be approximately 29 million tonnes at rates comparable to 2016

BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid * Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid

Westshore stock recovers after Canada region seeks U.S. coal ban Shares of port-operator Westshore Terminals Investment Corp recovered some lost ground on Thursday after dropping sharply a day earlier on news British Columbia had urged the government to ban U.S. coal exports from provincial ports in a trade spat.

