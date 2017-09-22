Edition:
X Fab Silicon Foundries EV (XFAB.PA)

XFAB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

8.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.08 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
€8.32
Open
€8.36
Day's High
€8.50
Day's Low
€8.34
Volume
60,379
Avg. Vol
155,324
52-wk High
€9.70
52-wk Low
€7.03

About

X Fab Silicon Foundries EV is a Belgium-based company primarily engaged in the semiconductors industry. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of silicon wafers for mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs). Its products are integrated with additional features, such as high voltage option, embedded non-volatile memory,... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,104.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 130.78
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.83 11.32
ROE: -- -18.83 15.18

BRIEF-Alba Morganti joins X-Fab as CFO

* ALBA MORGANTI JOINS X-FAB AS CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-X Fab Silicon Foundries Q2 net profit up 87 pct at $24.1 million

* Q2 OPERATING INCOME WAS USD 9.2 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 24% COMPARED TO THE SAME QUARTER OF LAST YEAR

Aug 21 2017
