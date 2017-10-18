Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)

BRIEF-ExxonMobil acquires a crude oil terminal in Texas from Genesis Energy * ExxonMobil acquires crude oil terminal to serve growing Permian Basin production

UPDATE 1-Total-ENI-Novatek consortium bids for Lebanon offshore blocks BEIRUT, Oct 13 The only bidder in Lebanon's first tender for five offshore energy blocks was a consortium made up of France's Total, Italy's ENI and Russia's Novatek, Minister of Energy and Water Cesar Abi Khalil said on Friday.

BRIEF-ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center * ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center

ExxonMobil opens third cogeneration power plant in Singapore SINGAPORE U.S. oil major ExxonMobil officially opened its third cogeneration power plant in Singapore on Thursday on the site of its Jurong refinery, increasing its total cogeneration capacity in the city-state by nearly a quarter.

India, Japan to team up to get more flexible LNG deals NEW DELHI India will work with Japan to make long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deals more affordable for its price-sensitive consumers, it said on Wednesday, as these two big importers try to secure better prices and concessions from suppliers.

BRIEF-Exxonmobil exec says might look at deep water and gas in India * Exxonmobil exec says looking at terms under the new oil and gas blocks bidding regime to evaluate investments in India

Exxon shuts two subsea production systems ahead of Tropical Storm Nate HOUSTON, Oct 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it has stopped oil production at its Julia and Hadrian South subsea production systems in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.