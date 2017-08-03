Exco Technologies Ltd (XTC.TO)
XTC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.23 (+2.37%)
Prev Close
$9.71
Open
$9.82
Day's High
$9.94
Day's Low
$9.75
Volume
67,733
Avg. Vol
37,817
52-wk High
$12.79
52-wk Low
$9.24
About
Exco Technologies Limited is a designer, developer and manufacturer of dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. The Company's segments include casting and extrusion, and automotive solutions. The casting and extrusion segment designs, develops and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$423.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|42.65
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|3.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18
BRIEF-Exco Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share c$0.26
* Exco Technologies Limited announces results for third quarter ended June 30, 2017
BRIEF-Exco Technologies reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.30
* Exco Technologies Limited - results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017