Exco Technologies Ltd (XTC.TO)

XTC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.23 (+2.37%)
Prev Close
$9.71
Open
$9.82
Day's High
$9.94
Day's Low
$9.75
Volume
67,733
Avg. Vol
37,817
52-wk High
$12.79
52-wk Low
$9.24

About

Exco Technologies Limited is a designer, developer and manufacturer of dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. The Company's segments include casting and extrusion, and automotive solutions. The casting and extrusion segment designs, develops and...

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): $423.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 42.65
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 3.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

Latest News about XTC.TO

BRIEF-Exco Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share c$0.26

* Exco Technologies Limited announces results for third quarter ended June 30, 2017

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Exco Technologies reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.30

* Exco Technologies Limited - results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017

Apr 26 2017
