Edition:
United States

Yellow Pages Ltd (Y.TO)

Y.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.12 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
$8.12
Open
$8.17
Day's High
$8.17
Day's Low
$7.99
Volume
10,807
Avg. Vol
58,408
52-wk High
$22.24
52-wk Low
$4.34

Chart for

About

Yellow Pages Limited (Yellow Pages) is a digital media and marketing solutions company engaged in providing local businesses, national brands and consumers with the tools to interact and transact within digital economy. The Company provides digital and print media and marketing solutions in Canada. Yellow Pages offers small and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): $224.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 28.08
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.66 11.32
ROE: -- 8.09 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates