Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd (YAZG.SI)
YAZG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
1.52SGD
20 Oct 2017
1.52SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.52
$1.52
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
21,891,081
21,891,081
52-wk High
$1.64
$1.64
52-wk Low
$0.72
$0.72
About
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. is a China-based investment holding company. The Company is also engaged in provision of agency service for shipbuilding and related activities. The Company's segments include shipbuilding segment, investment segment, trading segment and other. The shipbuilding segment is engaged in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$6,052.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,968.84
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|2.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.99
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|0.96
|15.18