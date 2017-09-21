Edition:
United States

Yazicilar Holding AS (YAZIC.IS)

YAZIC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

21.50TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.14TL (-0.65%)
Prev Close
21.64TL
Open
21.84TL
Day's High
21.84TL
Day's Low
21.26TL
Volume
62,298
Avg. Vol
106,087
52-wk High
27.30TL
52-wk Low
11.81TL

Chart for

About

Yazicilar Holding AS is a Turkey-based holding company, which is the major shareholder of Anadolu Endustri Holding A.S. and its subsidiaries, forming the Anadolu Group. The Anadolu Group is organized and primarily managed in five main segments: Beer; Soft Drinks; Automotive, including passenger and commercial vehicles, spare... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): TL3,488.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 160.00
Dividend: 0.28
Yield (%): 1.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.84 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.48 11.32
ROE: -- 13.44 15.18

Latest News about YAZIC.IS

BRIEF-Yazicilar Holding unit signs partnership agreement with Argo Tractors for tractor production

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT ANADOLU MOTOR ÜRETIM VE PAZARLAMA SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ITALIA-BASED ARGO TRACTORS TO INVEST FOR PRODUCTION OF LINDA BRAND TRACTORS

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Yazicilar Holding Q2 net result turns to loss of 24.3 million lira

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 855.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 765.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

Aug 14 2017
» More YAZIC.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates