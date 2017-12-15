Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.BO)

Edition:
About

YES BANK Limited is a private sector bank. The Bank is engaged in providing banking services, including corporate and institutional banking, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, branch banking, business and transaction banking, and wealth management. The Company's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesa... (more)

BRIEF-Yes Bank Says Renewable Energy Investment Across India To Get $400 Mln Support In Joint Initiative

* YES BANK SAYS RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENT ACROSS INDIA TO GET $400 MILLION SUPPORT IN A JOINT INITIATIVE BACKED BY YES BANK, NEW EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK Source text: http://bit.ly/2oJ5dSv Further company coverage:

1:36am EST

BRIEF-Yes Bank Says To Be Included In S&P BSE Sensex From Dec 18

* SAYS TO BE INCLUDED IN S&P BSE SENSEX FROM DECEMBER 18 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zdg9eb) Further company coverage:

Dec 15 2017

BRIEF-Yes Bank Approves Set-Up Of Medium Term Note Programme For $1 Bln

* SAYS APPROVED SET-UP OF MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME FOR US$1 BILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2ByMoDY Further company coverage:

Nov 29 2017

BRIEF-Yes Bank ‍selected in MSCI All Country World index

* ‍selected in MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) ESG Leaders index and MSCI ACWI SRI Index​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Nov 23 2017

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank raises $400 mln via loan transactions in Taiwan, Japan​

* Yes Bank raises $400 million through two syndicated loan transactions in Taiwan ,Japan​

Nov 21 2017

Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped

Nov 17 Indian private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange's 30-member Sensex index, effective Dec. 18, the index provider said on Friday.

Nov 17 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Capital says ‍reliance General Insurance enters into bancassurance partnership with Yes Bank​

* Says ‍reliance General Insurance enters into multi year bancassurance partnership with Yes Bank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Nov 17 2017

BRIEF-Yes Bank unveils BHIM Yes Pay payment wallet service

* Unviels BHIM Yes Pay by integrating the application with Indiastack APIs and NPCI products‍​ Source text: [YES BANK, India’s fifth largest private sector Bank unveiled a superior payment wallet service, BHIM YES PAY by fully integrating the application with all the IndiaStack APIs and NPCI Products. YES BANK has over 5.5 lakh registered users on BHIM YES PAY and more than 2 lakh users have already availed either UPI or Virtual Card Services to carry out P2P payments and online shopping. Since

Oct 30 2017

India's NSE index ends lower; Yes Bank drags

Oct 27 India's NSE index ended lower on Friday, snapping four sessions of consecutive gains, as disappointing corporate earnings by Yes Bank Ltd and Indian Oil Corp weighed, with investors continuing to book profits in recent outperformers.

Oct 27 2017

Indian shares pause after record-setting run; Yes Bank drags

Oct 27 Indian shares traded flat on Friday, after hitting record highs earlier in the session, as Yes Bank Ltd slumped on concerns over bad loans, while investors booked profits in recent gainers.

Oct 27 2017
