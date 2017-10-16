Edition:
Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS)

YESB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

357.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.60 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs362.40
Open
Rs364.40
Day's High
Rs365.30
Day's Low
Rs355.00
Volume
1,935,015
Avg. Vol
11,110,497
52-wk High
Rs382.90
52-wk Low
Rs218.11

About

YES BANK Limited is a private sector bank. The Bank is engaged in providing banking services, including corporate and institutional banking, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, branch banking, business and transaction banking, and wealth management. The Company's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesa... (more)

Beta: 2.30
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs819,612.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,290.70
Dividend: 2.40
Yield (%): 0.67

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

BRIEF-Yes Bank approves issue of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 30 bln rupees ‍​

* Says approved issue of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 30 billion rupees ‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gngB3d) Further company coverage:

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Yes Bank seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split

* Seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlsk5p Further company coverage:

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Yes Bank says co included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index

* Says Yes Bank included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index Source text [YES BANK included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index . The selection reinforces YES BANK's position as a global sustainability leader in India, with strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance . YES BANK is the first and only Indian Bank to be selected in both FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - Emerging Markets] Further company coverage:

Jul 31 2017

Indian shares scale new highs; Yes Bank, HCL Tech gain on upbeat Q1

July 27 - Indian shares hit a record high for a third straight session on Thursday as upbeat results from Yes Bank Ltd and HCL Technologies and a rally in Asian shares lifted investor sentiment.

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality

July 26 Yes Bank Ltd Chief Executive Rana Kapoor says:

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank June-qtr net profit up 32 pct

* June quarter net profit 9.66 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.32 billion rupees year ago

Jul 26 2017

India's Yes Bank Q1 net profit beats estimates; bad loan ratio falls

July 26 India's Yes Bank reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher interest and fee income.

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Yes Bank says Santander signs agreement with co to boost UK-India trade, local business networking opportunities

* Says Santander signs a new agreement with Yes Bank to boost UK-India trade and local business networking opportunities

Jul 04 2017

BRIEF-Yes Bank to consider subdivision of shares

* Says to consider subdivision of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 03 2017

BRIEF-Yes Bank sets overnight MCLR at 7.90 pct from July 1

* Says sets overnight MCLR at 7.90 percent w.e.f July 1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2ugdnQY Further company coverage:

Jul 03 2017
