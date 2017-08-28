Edition:
YPF SA (YPFD.BA)

YPFD.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

401.55ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$2.55 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
$399.00
Open
$399.00
Day's High
$402.00
Day's Low
$397.00
Volume
219,705
Avg. Vol
90,227
52-wk High
$414.40
52-wk Low
$230.60

About

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company's Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): $157,914.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 393.26
Dividend: 1.82
Yield (%): 0.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.39 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.29 11.32
ROE: -- 5.55 15.18

Latest News about YPFD.BA

Argentina's YPF CEO resigns, six-member executive committee to run firm

BUENOS AIRES The chief executive officer of YPF SA, Argentina's state-owned oil company, has resigned and a six-member executive committee will run the company, it said on Monday.

Aug 28 2017

Statoil, YPF to explore shale oil, gas in Argentina

OSLO Norway's Statoil has signed a deal with Argentina's leading energy company YPF to jointly explore for onshore shale oil and gas resources in the Vaca Muerta formation, the company said on Friday.

Aug 25 2017

YPF chairman sees turning point in Argentina oil, gas output

BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s state-run petroleum company YPF SA forecasts that its production will increase in 2018 after contracting this year, as the number of rigs operating in the country rises, the company's chairman said on Monday.

Aug 07 2017

Total, BP unit, YPF boost investment in Argentina's Vaca Muerta

BUENOS AIRES Argentina's state-run oil firm YPF SA, France's Total SA, Wintershall Energía SA and BP unit Pan American Energy LLC announced a $1.15 billion joint investment on Tuesday to increase shale gas production.

Jul 18 2017

Argentina's YPF eyes sale of electricity subsidiary stake to GE -media

BUENOS AIRES Argentina's state-run oil company, YPF SA , is in talks with General Electric Co to sell a 49 percent stake in its electricity generation subsidiary to the U.S. industrial conglomerate, local newspaper Clarin reported.

Jul 14 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM.N) $83.11 +0.37
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.AS) €25.93 +0.14
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSb.L) 2,353.50 +7.50
Petrobras Argentina SA (PER.BA) $22.20 +0.25

