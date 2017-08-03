Edition:
Secunet Security Networks AG (YSNG.DE)

YSNG.DE on Xetra

82.01EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€2.45 (+3.08%)
Prev Close
€79.56
Open
€80.00
Day's High
€82.97
Day's Low
€79.99
Volume
2,190
Avg. Vol
4,494
52-wk High
€107.75
52-wk Low
€32.51

About

Secunet Security Networks AG is a Germany-based provider of information technology (IT) security solutions. The Company develops and IT infrastructure solutions for businesses, authorities and international organizations. It offers solutions in the areas of automotive security, biometrics, cloud security, compliance, cyber... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): €533.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6.50
Dividend: 0.58
Yield (%): 0.71

P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks H1 EBIT up at EUR 5.0 mln

* ‍IN H1 INCREASED ITS REVENUES BY 26%, I.E. 11.3 MILLION EUROS, TO 54.8 MILLION EUROS​

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks takes over bintec elmeg Security GmbH

* TAKES OVER BINTEC ELMEG SECURITY GMBH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jul 05 2017

BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks Q1 revenue up at 24.7 mln euros

* Secunet Security Networks during the first quarter of 2017: growth in revenue and earnings

May 03 2017
