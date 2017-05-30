ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd (ZFST.BO)
ZFST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,198.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.05 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs1,196.95
Open
Rs1,209.90
Day's High
Rs1,209.90
Day's Low
Rs1,185.40
Volume
1,127
Avg. Vol
4,747
52-wk High
Rs1,815.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,119.00
About
Z F Steering Gear (India) Limited is engaged in the business of production and assembling of steering systems for vehicles, buses and tractors. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacturing of auto component (steering gear) and renewable energy (solar and wind power). The Company's segments include Auto Component and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs10,807.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9.07
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|0.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-ZF Steering Gear (India) recommends dividend of 8 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 8 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: