Zooplus AG (ZO1G.DE)

BRIEF-Zooplus Q3 sales increase 22 pct to EUR 277 mln * DGAP-NEWS: ZOOPLUS AG: SIGNIFICANT GROWTH ACCELERATION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

Zooplus cuts 2017 profit outlook on investments German online pet supplies retailer Zooplus lowered its earnings outlook for the full year, citing investments aimed at accelerating sales growth and prompting its shares to fall as much as 16 percent in the afternoon trade.

Zooplus cuts 2017 profit outlook on investments Sept 15 German online pet supplies retailer Zooplus lowered its earnings outlook for the full year, citing investments aimed at accelerating sales growth and prompting its shares to fall as much as 16 percent in the afternoon trade.

BRIEF-Zooplus cuts 2017 forecast * DGAP-ADHOC: ZOOPLUS AG: 2017 EARNINGS FORECAST REVISED TO ACCELERATE SALES GROWTH

BRIEF-Zooplus H1 EBT stable at 5.1 million euros * ‍EBT IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 WERE AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL AND REACHED EUR 5.1 M (H1 2016: EUR 5.1 M)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Zooplus H1 sales up 21 pct at 517 million euros * ‍2017 FULL-YEAR SALES FORECAST OF AT LEAST EUR 1,125 M CONFIRMED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)